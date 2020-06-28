Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $65.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PTON opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $1,583,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,674,264 shares of company stock valued at $198,566,620.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

