Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Market Perform

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

