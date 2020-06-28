Cowen Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

SWKS opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $5,305,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

