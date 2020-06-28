Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRFT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. National Securities downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 431.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,639 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 161,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

