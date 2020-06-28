Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.30 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHIP. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

