Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.30 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHIP. ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.
Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $73.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.
