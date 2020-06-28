Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 21.94 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $410.32 million 22.66

Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diamond S Shipping and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 211 827 1364 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 156.96%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Summary

Diamond S Shipping rivals beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.