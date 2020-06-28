$347.59 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $347.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.90 million and the highest is $354.40 million. Lumentum posted sales of $404.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $860,830. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lumentum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

