WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

