Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to post sales of $790.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $789.81 million to $791.10 million. Godaddy reported sales of $737.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Godaddy stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,263,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,282 shares of company stock worth $15,493,826 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

