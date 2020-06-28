Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.10 Million

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce $283.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $284.20 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $271.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $47.11 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,115,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,547 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.