$80.75 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce $80.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the highest is $81.00 million. Upwork reported sales of $74.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $338.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $339.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.41 million, with estimates ranging from $379.10 million to $387.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

UPWK stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.79. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,902.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Upwork by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

