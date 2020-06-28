Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.24 Million

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce sales of $62.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.50 million and the lowest is $59.98 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $96.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $268.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.81 million to $270.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.85 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ANGO stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

