Barclays Cuts Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Price Target to GBX 76

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 76 ($0.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($2.95) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 88 ($1.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 113.14 ($1.44).

Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. Newriver Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 47.55 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.50 ($2.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.65. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52.

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

