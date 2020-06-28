OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.01. OpGen shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,220,200 shares traded.

OPGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get OpGen alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 405.10% and a negative return on equity of 241.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 165,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $408,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,272.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 263,419 shares of company stock valued at $632,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.