Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,060 ($13.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.45) to GBX 1,190 ($15.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Weir Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($20.49) to GBX 1,350 ($17.18) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,218.20 ($15.50).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,088.50 ($13.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,153.56. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.25), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($90,556.70). Also, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.38), for a total value of £47,326.72 ($60,235.10).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

