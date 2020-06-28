cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.64. cbdMD shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 822,100 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YCBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in cbdMD by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 530,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in cbdMD in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in cbdMD by 144.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 229,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in cbdMD by 113.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares during the last quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

