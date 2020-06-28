Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Gap Up to $11.72

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.72. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1,179,300 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $345.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

