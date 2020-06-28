Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.27. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2,860,700 shares.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $6,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $4,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 986,208 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 579,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.