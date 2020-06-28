JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 190 Price Target

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) received a SEK 190 price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HM.B. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 132 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 150 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 122.20 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 149.52.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 137.05 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a one year low of SEK 129.22 and a one year high of SEK 245.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 163.70.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.