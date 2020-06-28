Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.25. Venus Concept shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 142,700 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.97). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 297.65%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.