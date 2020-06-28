VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.76. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 8,926,300 shares changing hands.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Cuts Newriver Reit Price Target to GBX 76
Barclays Cuts Newriver Reit Price Target to GBX 76
OpGen Shares Gap Up to $2.01
OpGen Shares Gap Up to $2.01
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Weir Group
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Weir Group
cbdMD Shares Gap Up to $1.64
cbdMD Shares Gap Up to $1.64
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $11.72
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $11.72
Chico’s FAS Shares Gap Up to $1.27
Chico’s FAS Shares Gap Up to $1.27


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report