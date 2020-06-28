VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.76. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 8,926,300 shares changing hands.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 2,133.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

