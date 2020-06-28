Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) will report $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Energy Fuels reported sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full year sales of $8.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $17.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.95 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $15.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

