Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.91. Geron shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 5,659,300 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

The stock has a market cap of $388.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 52.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Geron by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Geron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Geron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,639,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

