Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Down to $36.80

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.90, but opened at $36.80. Lincoln National shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 1,856,500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln National by 63.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after buying an additional 497,105 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 668.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 26.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lincoln National by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

