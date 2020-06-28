Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.90. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 2,451,500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,416,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 439,545 shares during the last quarter.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

