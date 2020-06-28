AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.50. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 6,148,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 5,392.43%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

