$261.42 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $261.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.03 million and the lowest is $257.80 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $264.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.75 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.