Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.80) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of LON:TEG opened at GBX 161 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.48. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 339 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 million and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 22,434 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.05), for a total transaction of £36,118.74 ($45,970.14).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

