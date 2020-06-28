Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $9.29. Infosys shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 8,126,000 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Get Infosys alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Infosys by 17.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.