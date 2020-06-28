Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.04. Amyris shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,830,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $693.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung purchased 3,689,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

