Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.04. Amyris shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,830,700 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $693.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung purchased 3,689,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Cuts Newriver Reit Price Target to GBX 76
Barclays Cuts Newriver Reit Price Target to GBX 76
OpGen Shares Gap Up to $2.01
OpGen Shares Gap Up to $2.01
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Weir Group
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Weir Group
cbdMD Shares Gap Up to $1.64
cbdMD Shares Gap Up to $1.64
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $11.72
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Shares Gap Up to $11.72
Chico’s FAS Shares Gap Up to $1.27
Chico’s FAS Shares Gap Up to $1.27


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report