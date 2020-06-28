Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down to $22.75

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $22.75. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 11,816,250 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

