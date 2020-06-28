SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Gap Down to $31.61

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.33, but opened at $31.61. SPDR S&P Bank ETF shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 2,642,100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBE. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

