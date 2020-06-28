Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.19. Sasol shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 3,086,926 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SSL. HSBC downgraded shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 6.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sasol by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sasol by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

