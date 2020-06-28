Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $52.06

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.37, but opened at $52.06. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 4,048,400 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.