Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Shares Gap Down to $38.55

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.56, but opened at $38.55. Truist Financial shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 5,934,400 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $66,492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,670,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.