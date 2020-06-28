Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Gap Down to $36.71

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $36.71. Essent Group shares last traded at $36.71, with a volume of 1,214,400 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,512,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Essent Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

