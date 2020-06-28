Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $10.73. Invesco shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 7,897,200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 177.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

