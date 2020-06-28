Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Down to $19.54

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $19.54. Targa Resources shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 2,185,300 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

