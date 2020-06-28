East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Down to $36.35

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $36.35. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 826,900 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,498 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,766,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 318,242 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
