East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Down to $36.35

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $36.35. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 826,900 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,498 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,766,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 318,242 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

