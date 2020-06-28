Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.78. Elevate Credit shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 462,100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 3.28.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 180,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $265,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,281 shares of company stock valued at $512,297 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.