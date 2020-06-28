CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.13. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 6,356,300 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.
CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.