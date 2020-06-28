CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.13

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.13. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 6,356,300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CEMIG by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,653,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,736 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMIG during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

