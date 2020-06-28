Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $11.84. Azul shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 3,036,114 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Get Azul alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $632.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.01 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Azul SA will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 213.5% in the first quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,934 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 4,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 728,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 711,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 17.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 71.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.