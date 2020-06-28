Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $11.84. Azul shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 3,036,114 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.
The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 213.5% in the first quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,934 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 4,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 728,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 711,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 17.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 71.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 939,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.