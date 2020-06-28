Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.55. Cadence Bancorp shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 2,496,200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller bought 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.