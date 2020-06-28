Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.93. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 1,786,000 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 3.95.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,266,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011,695 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,439,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,106,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 448,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

