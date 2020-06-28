Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Gap Down to $11.46

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $11.46. Sterling Bancorp shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 2,871,800 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on STL shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

