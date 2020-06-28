Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Gap Down to $13.78

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.78. Associated Banc shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 1,762,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 27.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 48.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

