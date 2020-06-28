Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.92

Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.92. Exicure shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 823,200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

Get Exicure alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

In other news, major shareholder Aurasense Llc sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $28,851.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,257,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,859,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Knoll Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Abingworth LLP raised its holdings in Exicure by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,977,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 727,000 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exicure by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,707,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 395,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Exicure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,284,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 395,907 shares during the period.

Exicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.