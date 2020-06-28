BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Down to $20.39

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $20.39. BankUnited shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 1,208,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. FMR LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,131 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 624.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $42,690,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $34,029,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

