Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.65. Regions Financial shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 10,895,400 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,804 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 116,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.