$352.43 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to announce sales of $352.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.38 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $744.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SkyWest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.